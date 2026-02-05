Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCEL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avita Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avita Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Avita Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avita Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 48,965.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 58,269 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 213.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78. Avita Medical has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Analysts predict that Avita Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avita Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of cell‐based therapies for acute and chronic wounds. Its flagship technology, the ReCell® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, enables clinicians to create a suspension of a patient’s own skin cells at the point of care. The system is designed to accelerate wound healing, minimize donor‐site requirements and reduce scarring for patients suffering from burns, traumatic wounds and a variety of surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Avita Medical has secured regulatory clearances in key markets, including CE mark approval in the European Union and 510(k) clearance from the U.S.

