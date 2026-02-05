Aviat Networks’ (AVNW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

AVNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $125,136.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,565.33. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $76,438.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,945.49. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat consensus: Aviat reported $0.54 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.48 expected and $111.5M revenue vs. ~$109.7M expected; GAAP and non‑GAAP profitability expanded. Management highlighted strong cash generation and an expectation for a strong finish to FY2026. PR Newswire

Q2 results beat consensus: Aviat reported $0.54 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.48 expected and $111.5M revenue vs. ~$109.7M expected; GAAP and non‑GAAP profitability expanded. Management highlighted strong cash generation and an expectation for a strong finish to FY2026. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and balance sheet improvement drove net debt down to roughly $19M (over 50% reduction); company generated $23.9M operating cash in the quarter and cited record Q2 bookings — signals of stronger free cash flow and lower leverage. Seeking Alpha

Cash flow and balance sheet improvement drove net debt down to roughly $19M (over 50% reduction); company generated $23.9M operating cash in the quarter and cited record Q2 bookings — signals of stronger free cash flow and lower leverage. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley reaffirmed its “buy” rating and raised its price target to $36 (up from $35), signaling continued analyst confidence and implying meaningful upside vs. the prior trading level. B. Riley / Benzinga

B. Riley reaffirmed its “buy” rating and raised its price target to $36 (up from $35), signaling continued analyst confidence and implying meaningful upside vs. the prior trading level. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $30 target, another data point supporting upside from current levels. Citizens JMP / Benzinga

Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $30 target, another data point supporting upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and full transcripts are available for details on bookings mix, margin drivers and customer wins — useful for investors digging into guidance and product traction. Earnings Call Transcript (Fool)

Earnings call and full transcripts are available for details on bookings mix, margin drivers and customer wins — useful for investors digging into guidance and product traction. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note the EPS/revenue beat but also point out year-over-year revenue was slightly down vs. the prior-year quarter — keep an eye on demand trends across segments. Zacks

Zacks and other outlets note the EPS/revenue beat but also point out year-over-year revenue was slightly down vs. the prior-year quarter — keep an eye on demand trends across segments. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears anomalous (shows zero), so short interest is not a meaningful driver in the near term based on public data. MarketBeat

Reported short‑interest data appears anomalous (shows zero), so short interest is not a meaningful driver in the near term based on public data. Negative Sentiment: Roth Capital trimmed its price target from $41 to $38 (but kept a “buy” rating) — a modest downward revision to implied upside that could temper enthusiasm compared with prior expectations. The Fly / Roth Capital

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company’s offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat’s core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

