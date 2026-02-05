Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $27,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,300,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $192.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $194.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

