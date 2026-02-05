AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.3909.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVPT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AvePoint from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.30 price target on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AvePoint

Insider Activity at AvePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $437,147.32. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 14,948,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,198,777.56. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.