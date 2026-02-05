Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377,932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.14% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $321,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 149,193 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,664,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

