AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.730-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.500 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.9%

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,712. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $230.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

