AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.78

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.78 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 1.7% increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 122.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $12.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.20. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $230.21.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $678.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Management issued a bullish 2026 outlook — Q1 guidance of $2.73–$2.83 and FY 2026 guidance of $11.00–$11.50, well above prior Street consensus, signaling confidence in cash flow recovery and underwriting. Read More.

Core FFO of $2.85 beat the Zacks consensus of $2.84 and improved year‑over‑year; same‑store NOI and occupancy trends showed improvement—supporting the FFO trajectory. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed an earnings press release and slide deck with full operating details and metrics for investors to review for guidance assumptions. Read More.

The company filed an earnings press release and slide deck with full operating details and metrics for investors to review for guidance assumptions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 was $678.9M, well below analyst estimates (~$766M), and the company cited higher interest expenses that pressured margins — a near‑term earnings headwind. Read More.

Revenue for Q4 was $678.9M, well below analyst estimates (~$766M), and the company cited higher interest expenses that pressured margins — a near‑term earnings headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector context remains mixed: residential REITs face slower rent growth, elevated supply and uneven regional demand, which could pressure execution versus the optimistic guidance. Read More.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

