Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,475,871 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 5,135,651 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $180.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.