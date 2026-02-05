Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 180,000.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 98.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3,461.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after buying an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $679.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.22. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $294.99 and a 12-month high of $740.67.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 22.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

