Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 3,442 Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $409.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.05 and a 1 year high of $535.40.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Featured Articles

