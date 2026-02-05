Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

