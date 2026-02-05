Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $382.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $420.60.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

