Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 91,476 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Featured Articles

