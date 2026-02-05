Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $288.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.10 and a 200-day moving average of $270.83.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

