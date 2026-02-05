Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average of $286.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

