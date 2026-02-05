Artivion’s (AORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AORT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE:AORT opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $461,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 169,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,224.42. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $300,979.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 198,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,894.12. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,511 shares of company stock worth $10,612,452. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Artivion by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

