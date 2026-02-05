Ardor Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013216 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
