Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,587.20. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have maintained buy ratings and raised price targets (Needham, Mizuho, HC Wainwright among others); consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $29.20 — a positive catalyst that could limit downside from insider selling. MarketBeat ARQT analyst notes

Several analysts have maintained buy ratings and raised price targets (Needham, Mizuho, HC Wainwright among others); consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $29.20 — a positive catalyst that could limit downside from insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported as effectively 0 shares as of Feb. 3 appears anomalous (NaN increase and 0.0 days-to-cover); this reading is unlikely to be meaningful for immediate price action. Institutional/hedge-fund position changes reported recently were small and incremental. MarketBeat short interest & institutional holdings

Short-interest data reported as effectively 0 shares as of Feb. 3 appears anomalous (NaN increase and 0.0 days-to-cover); this reading is unlikely to be meaningful for immediate price action. Institutional/hedge-fund position changes reported recently were small and incremental. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives and a director disclosed sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (~46.7k shares across the filings, roughly $1.2M in proceeds across the named trades). Notable filings include Todd Watanabe (19,833 shares at ~$25.50), Masaru Matsuda (40,638 shares at ~$25.28), Director Howard Welgus (10,000 shares) and others (CFO Latha Vairavan, Patrick Burnett, Larry Todd Edwards). Coordinated/clustered insider selling can amplify near-term negative sentiment and pressure the stock. InsiderTrades alert on recent ARQT sales Todd Watanabe Form 4

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

