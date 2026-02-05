Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Head to Head Survey

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Ellington Credit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $1.17 billion 1.31 $264.64 million $0.80 9.76 Ellington Credit $15.07 million 13.16 $6.59 million $0.08 66.00

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Credit. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ellington Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 20.07% 11.63% 2.13% Ellington Credit 12.41% 16.47% 3.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Ellington Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 5 1 1 0 1.43 Ellington Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Credit pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Ellington Credit on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.