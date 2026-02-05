AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,844,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $951,541,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $1,456,108,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key AppLovin News

AppLovin Stock Down 16.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $387.34 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.45.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

