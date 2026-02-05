Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.1667.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE AM opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,420.98. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,848,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 54.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 216,022 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,738,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,062,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

