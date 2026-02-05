Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $15.4769 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BUD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 3,218,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,535 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

