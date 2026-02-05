Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $48.80

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Key Headlines Impacting Digi International

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Digi International has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $363,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,757,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,561,227.60. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 4,208 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $175,389.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,830.08. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,580 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Digi International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

