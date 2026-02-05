AMS Capital Ltda Reduces Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

AMS Capital Ltda cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,349 shares during the period. NU accounts for 11.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NU were worth $28,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 62.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of NU by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 723,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. Zacks Research upgraded NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.