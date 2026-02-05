Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.77 and a 12 month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

View Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.