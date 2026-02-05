Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Posts Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.