Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 717.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,128 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,905 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 197,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 697.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $241.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.21.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $81.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

