Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PINE. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. 190,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.59. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

