Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.090-2.130 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 190,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alpine Income Property Trust

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to a range of 2.090–2.130 versus consensus ~0.98, implying a materially stronger outlook for earnings and cash available for dividends. Company Press Release

Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to a range of 2.090–2.130 versus consensus ~0.98, implying a materially stronger outlook for earnings and cash available for dividends. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record $278M of annual investment activity and raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 5.3%, supporting income investors and signaling management confidence in cash flow. GlobeNewswire Release

Company reported record $278M of annual investment activity and raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 5.3%, supporting income investors and signaling management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Closed a $450M amended unsecured credit facility to retire prior unsecured debt, securing lower spreads and initial fixed rates (~3.5% on term loans, ~4.8% on revolver exposure) and an accordion to $750M — improves liquidity and lowers near‑term interest expense. Yahoo Finance

Closed a $450M amended unsecured credit facility to retire prior unsecured debt, securing lower spreads and initial fixed rates (~3.5% on term loans, ~4.8% on revolver exposure) and an accordion to $750M — improves liquidity and lowers near‑term interest expense. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PINE to “strong‑buy,” which likely added buy‑side interest alongside the company’s upbeat guidance and financing news. Zacks/Cantor Note

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PINE to “strong‑buy,” which likely added buy‑side interest alongside the company’s upbeat guidance and financing news. Neutral Sentiment: Top‑line slightly beat—Q4 revenue $16.90M vs. consensus $15.28M—showing underlying portfolio income growth, though the revenue beat is overshadowed by the EPS miss. Company Press Release

Top‑line slightly beat—Q4 revenue $16.90M vs. consensus $15.28M—showing underlying portfolio income growth, though the revenue beat is overshadowed by the EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS came in at $0.06, well below the $0.48 consensus; the company reported a negative net margin (~‑8.9%) and negative ROE (~‑1.96%), which may concern investors focused on near‑term profitability and capital returns. Company Press Release

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpine Income Property Trust this week:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.50 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 110.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

