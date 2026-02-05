AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 346,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 42.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 65,739 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 655,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,100. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.