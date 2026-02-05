AlphaQuest LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Knowles Corporation $KN

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Knowles by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 70,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 890,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 157,547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Knowles by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 577,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 148,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Knowles by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KN. Zacks Research raised shares of Knowles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $1,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 839,370 shares in the company, valued at $20,774,407.50. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,500 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

