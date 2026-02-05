AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in Knife River Corporation $KNF

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 8,522.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Knife River by 127.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 685,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,782 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Knife River by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Knife River by 25.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Knife River from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Knife River Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.