Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,875,000 after buying an additional 503,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet beat Q4 estimates (EPS $2.82; revenue ~$113.8B), showing strong search, YouTube and Cloud momentum that supports multiple revenue streams and longer‑term earnings power. CNBC: Google beats on revenue, projects significant AI spending increase
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud continues to win enterprise deals (five‑year Liberty Global partnership) and customer proofs (Humana using Agent Assist), indicating AI monetization traction for Cloud. Reuters: Google Cloud, Liberty Global strike five-year AI partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo’s $16B fundraising reduces Alphabet’s near‑term funding burden for autonomous driving and validates the unit’s standalone value. CNBC: Waymo fundraising
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are mixed but generally constructive — several price targets were raised (Jefferies, Bernstein adjustments) which can amplify intraday swings. MarketScreener: Bernstein target change
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom and Nvidia traded higher after Alphabet’s capex ramp news, reflecting supplier and AI‑hardware beneficiary dynamics — a sector rotation effect rather than a company‑specific improvement. CNBC: Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider selling was reported (CAO sold 933 shares); small transactions can create short‑term noise but are not a structural red flag. InsiderTrades: Amie Thuener O’Toole sale
- Negative Sentiment: Alphabet guided to a huge 2026 capital expenditure range ($175B–$185B), which spooked investors worried about cash deployment, margins and the timing of returns from AI infrastructure. Reuters: Alphabet forecasts sharp surge in 2026 capital spending
- Negative Sentiment: Management declined to address certain partnership details (e.g., Google‑Apple AI tie‑ups) on the earnings call, and regulatory/legal headlines (Waymo safety hearing, a $135M Android settlement) add execution and reputational risk. TechCrunch: Alphabet won’t discuss Google-Apple AI deal Reuters: Waymo to defend safety record MSN: Android settlement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet
Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $333.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.82.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.