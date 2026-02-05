Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 83,596 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $49,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

SHOP stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

