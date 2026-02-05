Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 51,212 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,212 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Evergy worth $50,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

