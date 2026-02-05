Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Genpact Limited $G

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 153.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Genpact were worth $66,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Genpact by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 104.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 7,653.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Genpact Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of G stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,385 shares of company stock worth $2,762,475 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.