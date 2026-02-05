Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 250,708 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,708 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $55,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $50,725,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,926,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.60 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

