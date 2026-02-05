Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 54.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
ALKT opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.
Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.
Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.
