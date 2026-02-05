Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,415.34. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 54.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.