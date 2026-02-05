Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.