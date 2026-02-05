AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.98 on Thursday. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

