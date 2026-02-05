AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.6350, with a volume of 977325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

AES Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 406.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in AES by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 50.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 448.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $140,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

