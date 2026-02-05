Achain One Day Volume Tops $6.62 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $6.62 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

