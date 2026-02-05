Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $55.8140, with a volume of 186969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.