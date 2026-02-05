ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AAVMY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAVMY stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is a leading Dutch banking institution headquartered in Amsterdam. The bank traces its origins to the 1991 merger of Algemene Bank Nederland and AMRO Bank, forming one of the Netherlands’ largest financial services providers. Over the decades, ABN AMRO has developed a comprehensive portfolio of banking and financial solutions, positioning itself as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

The bank operates across several core segments, including retail banking, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate & institutional banking.

