ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Takes Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,307,000 after acquiring an additional 468,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veralto by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,257,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,653,000 after buying an additional 192,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after purchasing an additional 536,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,586,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 6.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

VLTO opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

