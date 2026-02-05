ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. $CMI

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $604.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.09. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

