ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Buys 129,908 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6,245.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,908 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $957,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 704.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,853,000 after purchasing an additional 833,723 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $142,688,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $107,319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,729,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,134,000 after purchasing an additional 425,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $213.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $251.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

