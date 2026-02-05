ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires Shares of 29,371 Spotify Technology $SPOT

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.71.

Shares of SPOT opened at $440.50 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $438.71 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.12.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

