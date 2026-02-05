ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 45,070 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.2% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $221,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $217,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 54.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Up 1.7%
NYSE BAC opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.
Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28/share (payable March 27; record/ex‑dividend dates in March). A steady dividend and clear payout schedule attract income-focused investors and can support the share price. Bank of America Declares First Quarter 2026 Stock Dividends
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s Credit Investor Survey flagged AI/tech valuation risk (30% see an AI-stock correction as the likeliest credit catalyst), implying potential sector rotation that could funnel money into financials — a tailwind for banks if it continues. Analysts Love These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows—Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: A Bank of America analyst argued that the recent indiscriminate chip/software selloff over Nvidia is overdone — commentary that may reduce tech-contagion fears but has an uncertain near-term impact on BAC shares. Nvidia’s stock gets swept up in software selloff, but this analyst says that makes no sense
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA raised its near‑term India rupee forecast after a U.S.–India trade deal — a sign of active macro/FX research from the bank but only an indirect influence on BAC equity. BofA lifts near‑term rupee forecast by 2% to 88.60–89 after US trade deal
- Negative Sentiment: BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett warned of a possible “sell signal” for global stocks — a cautious market tone that can pressure bank stocks if risk‑off flows intensify. BoA Strategist Just Warned of Sell Signal in Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed BAC price targets and flagged adjusted provisioning and a pause in buybacks — direct analyst downgrades/target cuts put downward pressure on the stock and explain some intraday volatility. Analysts Cut Bank of America (BAC) Price Targets Amid Adjusted Provisions and Buyback Pause
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Phillip Securities increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
