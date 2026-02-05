ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires 45,070 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.2% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $221,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $217,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 54.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE BAC opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Phillip Securities increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

