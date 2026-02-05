Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells $10,180.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $10,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 84,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,890.85. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Mark Alvino sold 13,500 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $70,605.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mark Alvino sold 15,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $71,100.00.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $581,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

